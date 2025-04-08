Heat wave intensifies across Southeastern region

The National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting reported that the Southeastern region has continued to experience a widespread heat wave.

Observational data at noon on April 7 showed that temperatures in various areas exceeded 35 degrees Celsius, specifically, in Bien Hoa City, Dong Nai Province, Thu Dau Mot City in Binh Duong Province.

At the same time, humidity levels ranged from 45 percent to 50 percent, making the weather significantly dry, hot and sweltering.

The heat wave could persist in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeastern region through April 10.

The national meteorological agency alerted that the heatwave could persist in Ho Chi Minh City and the Southeastern region through April 10, with temperatures in some areas exceeding 36 degrees Celsius, and the lowest humidity between 45 percent and 50 percent.

The sunlight may last from 12 hours to 15 hours each day.

In contrast, several areas across the Northern region experienced scattered showers during the Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day, according to Deputy Head of the Weather Forecasting Office at the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Ms. Le Thi Loan.

From April 9, the weather in the Northern region is expected to gradually warm up. Showers may occur in some areas at night and early morning, while sunshine will remain during the afternoons.

By the night of April 12 or early morning of April 13, a new cold wave is likely to move back, bringing scattered showers to several parts of the Northern region.

By Phuc Van- Translated by Huyen Huong