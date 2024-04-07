Heat in South, Central Highlands gets more severe

While much of places in the capital city of Hanoi and the Red River Delta run out of hot climate, the Central, Central Highlands and Southern regions have remained intense hot temperatures exceeding 37 degrees Celsius.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting issued a warning that heatwaves would continue to hit a large part of the Central Highlands and Southern region throughout mid-April and persist for several more days.

In addition, both the Southern and Central Highlands regions will experience thundery showers at nighttime.

From April 8 to April 12, along some southeastern coasts, the tidal levels will remain high. The high tides together with large waves may lead to inundation in low-lying areas, riverbanks and areas outside of dykes during early mornings and evenings.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong