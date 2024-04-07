Heat in South, Central Highlands gets more severe

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting issued a warning that heatwaves would continue to hit a large part of the Central Highlands and Southern region throughout mid-April and persist for several more days.
In addition, both the Southern and Central Highlands regions will experience thundery showers at nighttime.
From April 8 to April 12, along some southeastern coasts, the tidal levels will remain high. The high tides together with large waves may lead to inundation in low-lying areas, riverbanks and areas outside of dykes during early mornings and evenings.