Weather

Heat in South, Central Highlands gets more severe

SGGP

While much of places in the capital city of Hanoi and the Red River Delta run out of hot climate, the Central, Central Highlands and Southern regions have remained intense hot temperatures exceeding 37 degrees Celsius.

The National Center for Hydrology Meteorology Forecasting issued a warning that heatwaves would continue to hit a large part of the Central Highlands and Southern region throughout mid-April and persist for several more days.

In addition, both the Southern and Central Highlands regions will experience thundery showers at nighttime.

From April 8 to April 12, along some southeastern coasts, the tidal levels will remain high. The high tides together with large waves may lead to inundation in low-lying areas, riverbanks and areas outside of dykes during early mornings and evenings.

By Van Phuc- Translated by Huyen Huong

Tags

intense hot temperatures the Southern and Central Highlands regions high tides

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn