HCMC’s leaders extend Tet greetings to veteran artists

A delegation of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee visited and offered gifts to typical veteran artists on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year in the city on January 9.

The delegation of Ho Chi Minh City's officials offers a Tet gift to musician Tran Xuan Tien (3rd, R). (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation led by Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Tho Truyen extended Tet greetings to musician Tran Xuan Tien at his house in District 3.

The city’s officials listened to the composer’s thoughts on his health, work, and artistic activities and wished him a happy, healthy, and prosperous new year.

The delegation visits People's Artist Kim Cuong. (Photo: SGGP)

At the home of People's Artist Kim Cuong in Phu Nhuan District, Mr. Nguyen Tho Truyen and the delegation members had a warm and friendly conversation with the renowned artist.

People's Artist Kim Cuong shared her joys about the work, especially a charity program called “Nghe Si Tri Am” (Artists’ Deep Gratitude) offering gifts to poor artists and those with illnesses and another event granting scholarships to children of disadvantaged artists.

People's Artist Kim Cuong was also very grateful to the medical team and doctors of the Ho Chi Minh City Heart Institute for their dedicated support and care for her during the treatment for heart disease.

The delegation visits People's Artist Kim Xuan. (Photo: SGGP)

At the visit to People's Artist Le Thuy, Deputy Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the Party Committee of the city, Nguyen Tho Truyen highly appreciated her outstanding contribution to the profession and traditional stage arts and wished the artist and her family good health, happiness, and a Happy New Year full of peace and joy.

On the same day, the delegation visited and offered gifts to People's Artists Kim Xuan, Ta Minh Tam, Hoang Yen, The Hien, Hung Minh, Dao Ba Son, and Truong Lo; playscript writers Cao Duc Tuong and Thanh Hap; painter Kim Bach; and writers Xuan Phuong, Hoai Vu, and Ngo Ngoc Ngu Long.

By Thuy Binh—Translated by Kim Khanh