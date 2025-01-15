Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s leader extends Tet greetings to city’s Archbishop

A delegation led by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai visited the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of the city, Nguyen Nang, on January 14 on the occasion of the Lunar New Year 2025.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (R) visits and extends Tet greetings to the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of the city, Nguyen Nang, on January 14. (Photo: SGGP)

The city’s Chairman wished Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Nang, and local Catholic dignitaries, priests, and followers a warm and happy Tet.

He highly appreciated the contributions of the Catholic dignitaries and followers to the city’s socio-economic development and hoped Archbishop Nguyen Nang and local Catholic dignitaries, priests, and followers would continue to contribute to the city’s development.

At the visit (Photo: SGGP)
Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Phan Van Mai (L) hands over Tet gift to the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of the city, Nguyen Nang. (Photo: SGGP)

At the visit, Archbishop Nguyen Nang expressed his joy at the achievements of the city in 2024, contributing to stabilizing people's lives to celebrate a warm and happy Tet.

The Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City, Catholic dignitaries, and followers will continue to contribute to the development of the country in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, he said.

HCMC leaders at the visit to the Ho Chi Minh City Archdiocese. (Photo: SGGP)
By Thu Hoai—Translated by Kim Khanh

