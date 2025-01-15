HCMC’s leader extends Tet greetings to city’s Archbishop

The city’s Chairman wished Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City, Nguyen Nang, and local Catholic dignitaries, priests, and followers a warm and happy Tet.
He highly appreciated the contributions of the Catholic dignitaries and followers to the city’s socio-economic development and hoped Archbishop Nguyen Nang and local Catholic dignitaries, priests, and followers would continue to contribute to the city’s development.
At the visit, Archbishop Nguyen Nang expressed his joy at the achievements of the city in 2024, contributing to stabilizing people's lives to celebrate a warm and happy Tet.
The Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Ho Chi Minh City, Catholic dignitaries, and followers will continue to contribute to the development of the country in general and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, he said.