HCMC’s youth visits Uncle Ho’s hometown

On May 27, 114 outstanding members of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Ho Chi Minh City participated in a commemorative journey titled “From Nha Rong Wharf to Sen Village—Homeland of Uncle Ho.”

The event celebrated the 135th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2025) and the 114th anniversary of his departure to seek a path to national salvation (June 5, 1911 – June 5, 2025).

On the first day of the journey, delegates carried out a series of meaningful activities, including offering incense and flowers at historical and cultural sites such as the Dong Loc T-Junction historical site in Can Loc District and Ly Tu Trong Memorial Site in Thach Ha District, Ha Tinh Province. They also presented gifts to two Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, two war veterans, and two former youth volunteers, granting scholarships to 50 underprivileged students and providing financial assistance to 40 families recently affected by severe flooding.

In Nghe An Province, the delegation continued its journey with solemn tributes at several culturally and historically significant sites, such as Nguyen Thi Minh Khai Memorial House, Nguyen Du Memorial House, Temple of Emperor Quang Trung, Truong Bon National Historical Relic Site, Sen Village—the hometown of President Ho Chi Minh’s father—and Hoang Tru Village, his maternal homeland.

Truong Bon National Historical Relic Site, which was used to transport supplies to the southern battlefield during the American war, saw 1,240 people lay down their lives on the battlefield.

The delegates visited and presented gifts to three Heroic Vietnamese Mothers, two war veterans, and two former youth volunteers and awarded scholarships to 50 underprivileged students in the region.

In addition, the delegation organized a cultural performance night titled “From Nha Rong Wharf to Sen Village—Homeland of Uncle Ho” at the Kim Lien historical site, in Kim Lien Commune in Nam Dan District, Nghe An Province.

The “Journey to the Origin,” taking place from May 27 to 29 across Nghe An and Ha Tinh provinces, was designed to honor the enduring legacy of President Ho Chi Minh and express the deep gratitude and pride of Ho Chi Minh City’s youth for his monumental contributions to Vietnam’s revolutionary cause.

Beyond commemoration, the program also aimed to foster patriotic values, revolutionary ideals, ethical conduct, and cultural awareness among Youth Union officials, members, and young people.

