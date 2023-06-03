HCMC’s third Green Living Festival 2023 launched

The third Green Living Festival 2023 opened at Khanh Hoi Park Square in HCMC’s District 4 on June 3 responding to World Environment Day (on June 5) and the Month for Environment 2023 in the city.

The annual event attracts 47 display booths of 32 businesses, organizations, and units presenting environmentally friendly products, services, and technologies; OCOP products; sustainable agriculture products; projects for environmental protection, climate change adaptation, models of the economic cycle; multiple biodiversity conservation.

According to the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment, the festival is also an opportunity for people to learn about sustainable consumption, and eco-friendly life, and participate in environmental protection activities, contributing to promoting sustainable production and consumption.

At the opening ceremony, Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong presented the fourth HCMC Environmental Awards to eight individuals and 20 collectives, and 30 outstanding works in the “Building Clean – Green – Environmentally Friendly Constructions in residential areas” contest.

As of present, HCMC has 1,920 Clean – Green – Environmentally Friendly areas and works, 516 quarters recognized as clean and green residential areas.

The city calls on people, organizations, and enterprises to join hands to protect the environment and reduce plastic pollution through everyday practical life, business, and production.

The third Green Living Festival 2023 will run until June 4.