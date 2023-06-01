HCMC to launch Green Living Festival 2023 in June

The HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment yesterday informed that on June 3-4, the city is going to start its third Green Living Festival 2023 in Khanh Hoi Park Square in District 4.



Green Living Festival 2023 is expected to welcome the participation of 48 booths of 34 businesses, organizations, and units in various fields. They are going to introduce their environmentally friendly products, services, and technologies.

This event is a chance for city dwellers, especially children, to learn more about sustainable consumption, environmentally friendly lifestyles, and environmental protection activities.

As planned, on June 3, the municipal authorities will also launch the ‘Action Month for Environment 2023’ in HCMC, themed ‘Solutions for Plastic Pollution’, deliver the 4th HCMC Environment Awards to 8 individuals and 20 groups, distribute prizes to 30 outstanding works in the contest ‘Building Clean – Green – Environmentally Friendly Constructions in Neighborhood’, co-hosted by the HCMC Natural Resources & Environment Department and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee-HCMC.

In all districts and Thu Duc City, there will be nearly 500 activities to respond to this Action Month, such as propaganda on green lifestyles, a contest on building clean – green – environmentally friendly construction in neighborhoods, a competition for the best propagandists on environmental protection.