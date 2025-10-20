HCMC’s ports expected to soon rank among world’s top 10 largest container hubs

The Ho Chi Minh City Maritime Administration reported a remarkable surge in maritime transport activity in the region during the first nine months of 2025 on October 20.

Container ships calling at the port in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

The sharp increase in vessel traffic and cargo volume underscores a steady recovery and robust growth in port-related economic activities.

The total number of vessels and means of inland waterway transport passing through ports in the Ho Chi Minh City area reached 173,754 in the first nine months of 2025, marking a 10.59 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024. Domestic vessels accounted for a significant portion of this growth, with 156,397 arrivals, up 10.93 percent year-on-year. Foreign vessels also saw a rise, totaling 17,357 arrivals, a 7.67 percent increase. The overall growth rate of over 10 percent is a positive indicator, reaffirming Ho Chi Minh City's port system as a key maritime hub that continues to attract a large number of ships while ensuring the smooth operation of supply chains.

A key highlight was the record-breaking growth in container throughput. The volume of containers handled surpassed 16 million TEUs, equivalent to nearly 152 million tons. This substantial increase accurately reflects the strong recovery and surging demand for containerized cargo in import-export trade.

In addition, total cargo volume transported by sea reached nearly 185 million tons, reflecting a 7.28 percent increase year-on-year, while inland waterway transport handled close to 75 million tons, up 12.21 percent compared to the same period last year.

Budget revenues generated from port operations surpassed VND2 trillion (US$76 million) in the first nine months of the year. The strong growth in vessel arrivals at Ho Chi Minh City’s ports during this period highlights the stability and sustainable development of the city’s port system in a new phase of expansion. With these promising results, Ho Chi Minh City’s port network is poised to soon join the ranks of the world’s top 10 largest container ports.

By Sa Huynh – Translated by Kim Khanh