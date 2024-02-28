HCMC’s planning possibly approved before June 30

Acknowledging the suggestion for HCMC to opt for a higher growth scenario, the Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee promised to thoroughly study and refine plans with the support from advisory experts.

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee, speaks at the workshop.

They will also synchronize the approved plans with the city's overall planning, aiming for the planning to be officially endorsed before June 30.

This commitment was emphasized by Chairman Phan Van Mai during the consultation workshop on HCMC's planning for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision to 2050, held on the morning of February 28.

Mr. Nguyen Chi Dung, Minister of the Ministry of Planning and Investment cum Chairman of the Regional Planning Appraisal Council, suggested, "The optimal process would be to formally present the project to the Appraisal Council for review by the end of April, after the incorporation of feedback from various ministries and agencies."

Specifically, speaking at the workshop after hearing from experts and scientists, Mr. Phan Van Mai expressed sincere gratitude and hope to continue receiving more input during the project's finalization and subsequent planning implementation.

"The city affirms its desire to remain a key driver of the country's growth, aspiring to become a global city within the planning period and as soon as possible. We understand that realizing this goal requires not only legal frameworks but also innovative approaches," emphasized Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People's Committee.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung and Chairman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai co-chair the workshop.

Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung stressed, "We will hold a council meeting in early May and possibly approve the planning before June 30."

In the closing speech of the workshop, the head of the Planning and Investment sector observed that the city is akin to a compressed spring, and, if this planning is ratified and executed, it could unleash considerable potential, propelling the city forward. With this in mind, achieving double-digit growth for HCMC is entirely within reach.

Mr. Nguyen Chi Dung, Minister of the Ministry of Planning and Investment, speaks at the workshop.

"I'm deeply drawn to the idea the General Secretary revisited during his recent visit to HCMC. That is, how HCMC can truly reclaim its status as the 'Pearl of the Far East," the Minister shared.

According to the Minister, the planning not only showcases responsibility, scientific rigor, and carefulness but also reflects the city's aspirations for development. The insights shared at the workshop underscore the passion and dedication that experts and scientists have for HCMC, which is incredibly valuable. Therefore, HCMC must continue to study and embrace these perspectives.

Minister Nguyen Chi Dung noted that breakthrough solutions must prioritize addressing three significant challenges: traffic congestion, pollution, and flooding. Without effectively tackling these issues, both HCMC and Hanoi will struggle to become the leading development centers as envisioned.

The Minister highly agrees with the viewpoint of Chairman Phan Van Mai on the goal of turning HCMC into a multi-center global metropolis, following rivers, facing the sea, adapting to climate change, and developing harmoniously between urban and rural areas. Based on abundant intellectual resources, HCMC will become the leading innovation center in the country and the region.

The MPI’s leader stressed the necessity for HCMC's planning to adhere closely to existing plans and adapt to emerging development trends. Building upon this, the Minister acknowledged proposals regarding the establishment of a new transportation route from Go Cong to Can Gio and offshore wind power plants. However, he requested further scrutiny of its suitability with sectoral planning and indicated that it would be subject to review later.

By Anh Phuong – Translated by Thuy Doan