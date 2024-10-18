HCMC's official triathlon competition kicks off for first time

Triathletes can take part in the Ho Chi Minh City Triathlon Championship which is set to take place on October 20, 2024 in Can Gio suburban district for the first time.

This official sporting event is not only a platform for local teams and clubs but also provides an opportunity for amateur athletes from both domestic and international backgrounds to come together, exchange experiences.

The tournament is highly likely to attract the participation of many top triathletes, including individual and team relays. From triathlon and duathlon to aquathlon, there's something for everyone. This high-energy event showcases Ho Chi Minh City's vibrant sports scene while fostering a sense of community and athleticism.

The event is organized by the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City in collaboration with Unique Triathlon.

For more information about the tournament, people can visit the website: https://www.facebook.com/HCMCTriathlonChampionshipOpen

By Thanh Thanh – Translated by Anh Quan