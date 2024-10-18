Sports

HCMC's official triathlon competition kicks off for first time

SGGPO

Triathletes can take part in the Ho Chi Minh City Triathlon Championship which is set to take place on October 20, 2024 in Can Gio suburban district for the first time.

triathletes.webp
Triathletes can take part in the Ho Chi Minh City Triathlon Championship on October 20, 2024

This official sporting event is not only a platform for local teams and clubs but also provides an opportunity for amateur athletes from both domestic and international backgrounds to come together, exchange experiences.

The tournament is highly likely to attract the participation of many top triathletes, including individual and team relays. From triathlon and duathlon to aquathlon, there's something for everyone. This high-energy event showcases Ho Chi Minh City's vibrant sports scene while fostering a sense of community and athleticism.

The event is organized by the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City in collaboration with Unique Triathlon.

For more information about the tournament, people can visit the website: https://www.facebook.com/HCMCTriathlonChampionshipOpen

triathletes 2.webp
By Thanh Thanh – Translated by Anh Quan

Tags

Triathletes the Ho Chi Minh City Triathlon Championship duathlon aquathlon

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn