HCMC’s October CPI up 0.37% month on month

The consumer price index (CPI) in October in Ho Chi Minh City increased by 0.37% from September, with rises seen in the prices of seven out of 11 groups of commodities used to calculate the index, the city’s Statistic Office reported on October 30.

The highest increase of 7.16%, was seen in education services. Other groups with price hikes include beverages and tobacco (0.36%); garment, headwear and footwear (0.08%); and housing, power, water, fuel and building materials (0.05%).

Meanwhile, groups with falling prices include restaurants and food services (0.03%), transportation (4.63%), and telecommunication (0.04%).

According to the office, the average CPI in the first 10 months of the year went up 3.43% from the same period last year, with rises seen in nine groups of commodities except for transport services (down 2.86%) and post-telecom (down 1.70%).

In October, the gold price index increased by 1.53% compared to the previous month. In the first 10 months of 2023, the gold price increased by 0.94% over the same period last year.

Meanwhile, the USD price index increased by 1.22% over the previous month and on average, it increased by 2,961% over the same period.