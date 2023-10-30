HCMC’s October CPI up 0.37% month on month

|
People go shopping at a supermarket in Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: VNA)
The highest increase of 7.16%, was seen in education services. Other groups with price hikes include beverages and tobacco (0.36%); garment, headwear and footwear (0.08%); and housing, power, water, fuel and building materials (0.05%).
Meanwhile, groups with falling prices include restaurants and food services (0.03%), transportation (4.63%), and telecommunication (0.04%).
According to the office, the average CPI in the first 10 months of the year went up 3.43% from the same period last year, with rises seen in nine groups of commodities except for transport services (down 2.86%) and post-telecom (down 1.70%).
In October, the gold price index increased by 1.53% compared to the previous month. In the first 10 months of 2023, the gold price increased by 0.94% over the same period last year.
Meanwhile, the USD price index increased by 1.22% over the previous month and on average, it increased by 2,961% over the same period.