HCMC's Nha Be District calls for investment in main fields

The People’s Committee of Nha Be District in HCMC held a conference calling on investment in the district on November 29 with the participation of Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai.

At the conference, Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Nha Be District Vo Phan Le Nguyen presented to investors fields of calling for investment, including housing development; development of irrigation works associated with tourism; land exploitation associated with green development and sustainable environment; development of supporting industries, yards, and logistics; education and healthcare development.

In the field of housing development, Nha Be District has called for investment in the housing development projects on Road 15B, the section from Phu Xuan Bridge 2B to Can Gio Bridge; a road section from an intersection of Nguyen Binh and Le Van Luong streets to Pham Hung Street in Phuoc Loc Commun. The road section on Pham Hung Street is part of the economic corridor parallel to National Highway 50 connecting HCMC and Long An, Tien Giang provinces.

A number of projects were introduced to investors, such as the Phuoc Kien residential area project covering an area of 30 hectares with a total compensation of around VND2,076 billion (US$85.6 million); Nhon Duc residential area project covering an area of 23 hectares with a total compensation of around VND1,267 billion (US$52.3 million).

The locality has also invited investors to invest in irrigation projects and exploitation of land funds along the rivers and canals combined with waterway tourism.

Regarding land exploitation associated with the green tourism development, the district has called investment for in a cultural and tourist park covering an area of 166 hectares in Long Thoi Commune, and an entertainment, sports, and ecological urban area covering an area of 194 hectares in Phuoc Kien Commune.

In the field of land exploitation associated with green development and a sustainable environment, Nha Be District has invited investors to invest in a 51-hectare cemetery in Nhon Duc Commune.

In the development of supporting industries, yards, and logistics, the district introduced projects to investors, including a trade, service, tourism, and logistic zone covering an area of 133 hectares in Long Thoi Commune, Hiep Phuoc logistics center with an area of 50 hectares in the Hiep Phuoc Industrial Zone in Hiep Phuoc Commune.

Regarding education and healthcare development, the locality has called for investment in a 151-hectare planning area for university training and a 42-hectare high-tech medical center in Long Thoi Commune.

Nha Be District pledged to create favorable conditions, issue specific measures on planning, capital, and administrative reform, improve the quality of human resources, and apply technology solutions to support investors.

Speaking at the conference, Vice Secretary of HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai emphasized the operating ability of the governments at all levels in accompanying investors, increasing transparency, and helping businesses reduce costs.