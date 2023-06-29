HCMC’s NA deputies meet voters in Hoc Mon District

The HCMC delegation of National Assembly (NA) deputies, including Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le met voters in Hoc Mon District on June 29.

At the meeting, voters raised a number of issues, such as road upgrades to reduce congestion and floods, construction of the embankment of the Saigon River and a road running along the embankment, and handling long-stalled projects.

Voters also extended their joy at Resolution 98 on the pilot implementation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC and hoped that the city will exploit and implement the resolution to improve the material and spiritual life of the people and boost the city’s economic development as soon as possible.

Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le expressed her sincere thanks to citizens for their opinions related to Ring Road 3 project and acknowledged voters' special concerns.

She suggested the HCMC People’s Committee pays attention to delegating departments to check and solve voters’ problems in upgrading streets to reduce traffic jams and flooding, building river embankment and roads running along the Saigon River to create favorable conditions for people’s business and production activities, handling long-stalled projects.

The National Assembly approved resolution 98 on June 24. The new resolution will create more conditions for the city to exploit resources, potentials, and strong points to strongly develop into a leading socio-economic hub in the southeastern region and in the country, she added.

The new resolution provides a higher level of empowerment to HCMC to actively issue decisions on implementing policies, designing an apparatus and organizational structure, and using the local budget to support cadres and civil servants.

Additionally, the municipal People’s Committee has delegated departments and units to prepare detailed plans to submit to the People’s Council to promulgate a resolution on implementing Resolution 98.