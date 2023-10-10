23rd Congress of HCMC Party Organization opens

The 23rd congress of the Executive Committee of HCMC Party Organization of the 11th tenure in the 2020-2025 period chaired by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen opened on October 10.

Attending the meeting was Chairman of the People’s Committee of the city Phan Van Mai, Vice Secretaries of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and Nguyen Phuoc Loc, Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le.

Delegates at the meeting focus on discussing the city's socio-economic performance in the first nine months of 2023 and main tasks for the rest of the year, especially public investment disbursement, implementation challenges, and problems of key projects. administrative reform task, the application of information technology to improve administrative activities and public services, rearrangement of district and commune administrative units and support solutions for employees and businesses in the remaining months of this year.

HCMC’s leaders and delegates also review the two-year implementation of resolution 05/NQ/TU of the Executive Committee of HCMC Party Organization on the socio-economic recovery, a master plan for prevention and control of the Covid-19 epidemic in the city after September 15, 2021.

According to the HCMC People’s Committee, the city’s Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) in the first nine months of the year saw positive signs with a year-on-year increase of about 4.5 percent. The index of industrial production (IIP) was estimated to increase by 3.2 percent year-on-year while the four key industrial sectors, including mechanics, food processing, chemicals, plastics and rubber, electronics, and information technology, grew by 5.8 percent compared to the same period last year. The city’s tourism continues impressive growth momentum.

The city’s total state budget revenue reached VND326 trillion (US$13.37 billion), equivalent to 69.5 percent of this year’s target.

In the coming time, the city will focus on accelerating the disbursement of public investment capital, stimulating domestic consumption and tourism, and supporting and solving problems of enterprises, especially issues related to land.