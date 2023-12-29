HCMC’s museums to offer night tours to attract tourists

Southern Women's Museum in HCMC plans to offer an evening tour with art programs featuring southern culture to attract visitors.

A performance of Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) at the HCMC Ao Dai Museum

Giving a speech at a seminar on transportation and destinations held in the city on December 28 by the HCMC Tourism Department and the HCMC Tourism Association, Director of the Southern Women's Museum in the city Nguyen Thi Tham said that the museum has carried out a pilot plan on offering a tour to enjoy performances of Don Ca Tai Tu Nam Bo (Southern amateur music) and local dishes of the Southern region on the full moon day to attract many visitors.

In the coming time, the Southern Women's Museum in HCMC will organize performances of Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional dress) to lure more tourists.

The HCMC Ao Dai Museum also plans to introduce night tours with periodic products to travelers.

Director of the HCMC Ao Dai Museum Huynh Ngoc Van proposed the city’s tourism industry apply IT (Information Technology) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) in receiving domestic and international tourists.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh