HCMC’s leaders present restored portraits of martyrs to their families

The HCMC Youth Union and the municipal Department of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs (now merged with the Department of Internal Affairs) have jointly carried out a project to restore 75 portraits of martyrs and Vietnamese Heroic Mothers.

Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le presents a reconstructed portrait of martyr Nguyen Ngoc Khanh to his father. (Photo: SGGP)

The project aims to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

On April 28, a delegation led by Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le visited the families of martyrs Nguyen Van Can and Nguyen Ngoc Khanh in Go Vap District to present reconstructed portraits of the martyrs to their relatives.

The Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council expressed sincere appreciation for the great contributions of heroic martyrs to the struggle for national independence and the cause of building and protecting the homeland and country.

The reconstructed portrait of the martyr Nguyen Van Can (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong, offered restored portraits of martyrs Do Van Di and Phan Van Khach, Vietnamese Heroic Mother Nguyen Thi Chau, and two fallen soldiers who are her sons, Nguyen Van Tan and Nguyen Van Suong, to their families in Thu Duc City.

On behalf of the Party Committee, authorities, and people of the city, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong expressed deep gratitude to the martyrs and emphasized that Ho Chi Minh City always respects and promotes the heroic and resilient legacy of previous generations. He affirmed the city's commitment to continuing the education of revolutionary traditions for the youth and future generations, striving to build a more civilized, modern, and compassionate Ho Chi Minh City.

The reconstructed portrait of martyr Do Van Di (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Do An Nhon (C), father of martyr Do Van Di expresses his happiness to receive the reconstructed portrait of his son. (Photo: SGGP)

The family of martyr Phan Van Khach receives his restored portrait. (Photo: SGGP)

By Thanh Chung and Cam Tuyet – Translated by Kim Khanh