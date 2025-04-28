Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s leader pays tribute to veterans contributing to Great Spring Victory 1975

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City’s leaders and officials on April 28 visited and offered gifts to war veterans who directly participated in the great victory of the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Manh Cuong (3rd, R) visits Mr. Tran Nhu Huu (4th, L). (Photo: SGGP)

The visit aims to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

The delegation led by Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Nguyen Manh Cuong, paid visits to Mr. Tran Nhu Huu, a soldier who was exposed to chemical agents; Mrs. Ly Kim Mai, a martyr’s wife who joined the resistance war; and Mrs. Ho Thi Phuong, a war invalid.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Manh Cuong (R) visits Mrs. Ly Kim Mai (C). (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Tran Nhu Huu, 75, was awarded the Third-Class Resistance Medal and the Second- and Third-Class Liberation Soldier Medals.

Mrs. Ly Kim Mai, 82, spent 10 years participating in the anti-American resistance war. She was honored with titles including the First-Class Victory Medal, the Second-Class Resistance Medal, the Third-Class Labor Medal, and a Certificate of Merit from the Prime Minister for her contributions to the Fund for the Poor. Mrs. Mai is currently the Chairwoman of the Association for Promoting Education of District 5.

Mrs. Ho Thi Phuong, 82, is a revolutionary activist who carried out international missions. She was captured and imprisoned in various prisons. After retiring, she has continued to actively participate in local community movements.

The delegtaion offers gifts to Mrs. Ly Kim Mai. (Photo: SGGP)

At the visits, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong and the delegation members expressed deep gratitude for the significant contributions and sacrifices of the previous generations in the national liberation and reunification of the country. He affirmed that the Party Committee, government, and people of Ho Chi Minh City always remember and are deeply grateful for the great contributions of the revolutionary generations. He hoped that they would continue to be shining examples for the younger generation.

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Manh Cuong (C) and Mrs. Ho Thi Phuong (L) (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission, Nguyen Manh Cuong, also extended his best wishes for good health and happiness to the individuals and their families and encouraged them to continue making contributions to the development of the local community and to the work of educating the younger generation about patriotism.

By Thai Phuong—Translated by Kim Khanh

