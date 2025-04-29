HCMC’s leaders visit war veterans contributing to Great Spring Victory 1975

A delegation led by Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi on April 28 visited and offered gifts to war veterans who directly participated in the Great Victory of the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi (3rd, L) offers a gift to Mrs. Phuong Ngoc Hanh (2nd, R). (Photo: SGGP)

The visit aims to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification (April 30, 1975–2025).

The Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and the delegation of officials paid visits to war veterans, namely Phuong Ngoc Hanh, Tran Dinh Nam, and Bui Ngoc But in District 6, and Huynh Van Cang and Hoang Thi Khanh in District 11.

Standing Vice Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi said that the municipal leaders’ visit aims to express deep gratitude to individuals who have made significant contributions to the building, defense, and development of Ho Chi Minh City since 1975 in accordance with the Vietnamese tradition "When drinking water, remember its source.”

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC City Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi (2nd, L) offers a gift to Mr. Tran Dinh Nam (2nd, R). (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visits Mr. Huynh Van Cang (2nd, R). (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visits Mr. Bui Ngoc But (C). (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation offers a gift to Mrs. Hoang Thi Khanh (3rd,L). (Photo: SGGP)

On the same day, a delegation led by Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc visited and offered gifts to war veterans namely Pham Duc Tiu, Phan Trung Trinh, and Nguyen Quang Cai in District 1, and Nguyen Thi Kim Dung and Nguyen Ngoc San in Binh Thanh District.

The Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee expressed sincere appreciation for the contributions of outstanding individuals to the struggle for national independence and freedom, as well as their continued efforts for the localities’ development, contributing to the growth of the city and the nation.

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (C) offers a gift to war veteran Pham Duc Tiu (L). (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc (3rd,L) pays tribute to Mr. Phan Trung Trinh (4th,L). (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc visits Mr. Nguyen Quang Cai (R). (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visits the family of Mrs. Nguyen Thi Kim Dung. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh People’s Committee Nguyen Van Duoc offers a gift to Mr. Nguyen Ngoc San (2nd,R). (Photo: SGGP)

Also on the day, Head of the Organization Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet paid visits to individuals who directly participated in the great victory of the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising, including Nguyen Tam Thuong, Tran Hong Quan, and Cao Thi Quy in Thu Duc City.

Meanwhile, a delegation led by Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Vo Van Hoan visited and paid tribute to the family of Mrs. Nguyen Thi Rao (1922–2002), Hero of Labor and former Director of Ho Chi Minh City Food Trading Company. She is one of the people who have made outstanding contributions to the construction, protection, and development of the city during the 1975–2025 period.

Head of the Organization Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet (6th,R) visits war veteran Nguyen Tam Thuong (5th,L). (Photo: SGGP)

Head of the Organization Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Van Thi Bach Tuyet (R) visits war veteran Tran Hong Quan (L). (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visit the family of Mrs. Cao Thi Quy. (Photo: SGGP)

Related News HCMC’s leader pays tribute to veterans contributing to Great Spring Victory 1975

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh