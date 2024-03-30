HCMC’s leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh in Chile

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and the municipal high-ranking delegation offered flowers at President Ho Chi Minh Statue at the park named after him in Cerro Navia commune of Santiago capital in Chile on March 29.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai delivers a speech at the flower offering ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

Speaking at the offering ceremony, Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai expressed his joy at visiting the statue of beloved President Ho Chi Minh in the park named after him.

He affirmed that the park named after President Ho Chi Minh and his statue solemnly placed there has become a symbol of the traditional friendship between the two countries, reflecting the precious affection that the Party, State, and people of Chile have for Vietnam in general and President Ho Chi Minh in particular.

On behalf of HCMC’s leaders, Standing Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of the city Nguyen Ho Hai sent his sincere thanks to Chilean friends for their love for Vietnam.

He stressed that the Party Committee, government, and people of HCMC will make every effort to preserve and nurture the traditional friendship and comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Chile to become increasingly strong.

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (R) offers a gift to Cerro Navia Governor Mauro Tamay Rozas. (Photo: SGGP)

A performance of Chilean traditional dance at the ceremony . (Photo: SGGP)

For his part, Cerro Navia Governor Mauro Tamay Rozas expressed respect and admiration of Chileans to President Ho Chi Minh, energy, and solidarity of the Vietnamese people in overcoming difficulties in the struggle for independence and bringing the country to the current impressive development.

He also hoped to promote bilateral cooperation programs between Chile and Vietnam in general, and Cerro Navia commune and HCMC in particular.

On the same day, the HCMC’s delegation laid wreaths at the graves of late Chilean President Salvador Allende and revolutionary artist Victo Jara.

By Phuong Uyen – Translated by Kim Khanh