HCMC, Santiago (Chile) seek cooperation opportunities

During the working session with Mr. Manuel Gallardo Soto, Vice-Governor and City Manager of the Santiago Metropolitan Region, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai observed that HCMC and the capital city of Santiago share numerous similarities.

The HCMC delegation at the meeting with the Santiago Metropolitan Region

Consequently, he expressed the desire for both regions to fully leverage their potential to enhance cooperation across various sectors.

On the morning of March 27 (local time), at the headquarters of the Santiago Metropolitan Region in the Republic of Chile, as part of their official visit and working agenda in the country, the delegation from HCMC, led by Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, held a working session with Mr. Manuel Gallardo Soto, Vice-Governor and City Manager of the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

Mr. Manuel Gallardo Soto (2nd from the right), Vice-Governor and City Manager of the Santiago Metropolitan Region, discusses with the HCMC delegation.

The delegation also included Mr. Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Head of the Propaganda and Education Committee of the HCMC Party Committee; Ms. Tran Kim Yen, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC; Mr. Vu Anh Tuan, Head of the Department, Head of the Permanent Office of the Central Committee's Mass Mobilization Commission in HCMC; Mr. Nguyen Manh Cuong, Head of the Mass Mobilization Committee of the HCMC Party Committee; Mr. Pham Thanh Kien, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council; and Mr. Ngo Minh Chau, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee.

During the working session, Ms. Maria Eugenia, Vice Chairwoman of the International Committee of the Santiago Metropolitan Region Council, Member of Parliament, and Member of the Communist Party of Chile, commended the exchange and collaboration efforts among different localities and regions. She expressed particular interest in HCMC's high-tech agriculture sector and a desire for further exchanges and learning opportunities from HCMC in this domain.

In response, Vice Chairman Ngo Minh Chau of the HCMC People's Committee, along with representatives from HCMC's High-tech Agricultural Zone, presented the achievements and developmental prospects of HCMC in high-tech agriculture. They also discussed the various opportunities, potentials, and strengths of HCMC across different sectors, aiming to facilitate collaboration and investment opportunities between the Santiago Metropolitan Region and enterprises from Chile.

HCMC leaders take a photo with the leaders of the Santiago Metropolitan Region.

Speaking at the working session, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai, Permanent Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee, praised Chile's economic potential, open and balanced foreign relations, and active engagement in multilateral mechanisms and free trade promotion. He noted the similarities between HCMC and Santiago, both being economic, cultural, and commercial centers of their respective countries. Hence, he expressed the desire for both regions to fully exploit their potential to boost cooperation across various sectors.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai affirmed that both the Party Committee and the government of HCMC are eager and prepared to engage in activities aimed at strengthening the comprehensive partnership between the two countries and leveraging the strengths of each side, thereby contributing to the development of both nations.

On this occasion, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai extended an invitation to the leadership of Santiago to visit HCMC, aiming to deepen the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Chile, including the collaboration between HCMC and Santiago.

In the afternoon of the same day, the delegation from HCMC visited the Vietnamese Embassy in Chile to meet and offer gifts to the embassy officials.

The HCMC delegation offers incense to commemorate President Ho Chi Minh at the Vietnamese Embassy in Chile.

Permanent Deputy Secretary Nguyen Ho Hai of the HCMC Party Committee presents souvenirs to Mr. Pham Truong Giang, Vietnamese Ambassador to Chile.

By Phuong Uyen – Translated by Da Nguyet