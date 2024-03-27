Venezuela wants to learn about Vietnam's socio-economic model

Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and his delegation who are on a visit to Venezuela had a meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela Yvan Gil Pinto on the evening of March 25 (local time).

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela Yvan Gil Pinto receives HCMC's delegation. (Photo: SGGP)

At the receiving ceremony, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela Yvan Gil Pinto said that Venezuela hoped to learn about Vietnam's socio-economic model in accordance with a socialist orientation and greatly valued Vietnam's support in this regard.

He affirmed that the relationship between Vietnam and Venezuela is further consolidated and expected to be more developed. Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has directed to promote cooperation with Vietnam in all fields. Following the visit of the HCMC delegation, the agreed-upon matters will promptly be implemented.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela Yvan Gil Pinto and Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai expressed his joy at the good relationship between Vietnam and Venezuela that continues to be promoted across various fields, especially in the political and diplomatic sectors.

He emphasized that the visit was part of activities marking the 35th anniversary of the diplomatic relations between the two countries (December 18, 1989 - 2024), aiming at contributing to the friendship between the two countries that was established by former President Hugo Chávez and senior leaders of Vietnam and promoting specific cooperation activities to bring tangible benefits to both nations.

The HCMC delegation offers a gift to Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela Yvan Gil Pinto. (Photo: SGGP)

HCMC and Venezuela have much potential for development, especially in exchanging experiences on Party building, promoting trade cooperation, and sharing experiences for mutual development, he said.

The Standing Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee suggested that the two sides strengthen exchange activities and share experiences in areas of mutual interest, such as agriculture cooperation, urban management, Party building, and cadre training.

He also suggested connectivity between businesses of the two sides to promote trade and hoped that Venezuela would create favorable conditions for Vietnamese goods, including those from HCMC, to access the Venezuelan market as well as more Venezuelan investors and products to enter the southern metropolis.

By Phuong Uyen – Translated by Kim Khanh