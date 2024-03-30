HCMC wants to step up cooperation with Chile

Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai and his delegation had a working session with President of the Chile-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group Karol Cariola on the evening of March 28 (local time).

Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (L) and President of the Chile-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians' Group Karol Cariola (R) (Photo: SGGP)

Addressing the event, Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai said that Vietnamese people, including the people in HCMC, always treasure the solidarity and support of the Chilean people and progressive forces in Chile for Vietnam during the years of struggle for national independence, reunification, as well as in the building and developing the country. HCMC would strengthen cooperation with Chile in various aspects and educate the young generation to always appreciate the traditional friendship between Vietnam and Chile. The southern metropolis also gets ready to implement activities, contributing to deepening the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and Chile.

Standing Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai (C) and Chilean Agriculture Minister Esteban Valenzuela (R) (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation of leaders and high-ranking officials of HCMC previously had a meeting with Chilean Agriculture Minister Esteban Valenzuela.

Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai proposed the Chilean Ministry of Agriculture and HCMC promote exchange activities to share experiences in agricultural production and implement scientific research cooperation in agricultural production, especially in high-tech agriculture, circular agriculture, organic agriculture, and green agriculture.

Speaking at the meeting, Vice Chairman of HCMC People's Committee Ngo Minh Chau said that HCMC and Chile have much potential for development, especially in the agricultural sector and agricultural product import-export.

He proposed that both sides connect businesses to promote trade in agricultural, forestry, and aquatic products.

He also hoped Chile to create favorable conditions for Vietnamese goods, especially agricultural, forestry, and aquatic products, including goods from HCMC, to access the Chilean market and South American market.

By Phuong Uyen – Translated by Kim Khanh