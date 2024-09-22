HCMC’s leaders pay last respects to historian Nguyen Dinh Dau

Party and State leaders of HCMC paid their last respects to intellectual, historian Nguyen Dinh Dau at his house at No.77 Thu Khoa Huan Street in Ben Thanh Ward’s District 1 on September 21.

The delegation of officials of the Party Committee, People's Council, People's Committee, and Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC led by Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen sincerely expressed condolences to the family of the late historian for the loss of a respected intellectual.

Attending the delegation was Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Phan Van Mai, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Council Pham Thanh Kien, Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Nguyen Thanh Trung, former Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of HCMC Vo Thi Dung and Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Inspection Commission Tran Kim Yen.

The historian left behind invaluable research works and documents in history and geography, including hundreds of maps related to the sea and islands, indicating that Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes belong to Vietnam, according to Duong Cong Minh, Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics of HCMC.

Born in 1923 in Hanoi, historian Nguyen Dinh Dau was a former member of the Executive Committee of the Vietnam Historical Science Association, former Vice Chairman of the Committee for Solidarity of Vietnamese Catholics of HCMC, and a former member of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city.

He passed away at his home on September 20. The funeral of historian Nguyen Dinh Dau is held from 8 a.m. on September 21. Memorial and cremation service will take place from 5:30 a.m. on September 23.

