HCMC’s leaders meet outstanding artists, journalists

The Party Committee, the People’s Council, the People’s Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Ho Chi Minh City held a gathering with outstanding artists and journalists on the occasion of the Lunar New Year on February 24.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen meets delegates at the gathering. (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen, Standing Vice Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Chairman of the People’s Committee of the City Nguyen Van Duoc, Chairwoman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Nguyen Thi Le, Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission Nguyen Manh Cuong, along with members of the Standing Committee of the HCMC Party Committee, and outstanding artists, reporters, editors and journalists in the city.

Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen (L) and Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper, journalist Nguyen Khac Van (Photo: SGGP)

It is an occasion for the leaders of Ho Chi Minh City to acknowledge and express sincere thanks to artists, reporters and editors for actively participating in cultural activities, promoting and publishing literary, artistic, and press works, and contributing to the 50-year journey of building and developing the city.

Additionally, the city’s leaders listened to and recorded suggestions and proposals on building the literature, art, journalism, and publishing industry and assigned tasks of propaganda work focusing on activities celebrating the 95th anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - 2025), the 50th anniversary of Southern Liberation and National Reunification (April 30, 1975-2025), and major historical events of Ho Chi Minh City and the country in 2025 to media and publishing agencies.

Images of the gathering :

By Van Minh, Thu Huong—Translated by Kim Khanh