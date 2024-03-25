HCMC’s leaders leave messages in condolence book in Russian Consulate

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai on March 25 visited the Consulate General of Russia in HCMC to offer condolence to the victims of the terrorist attack at Crocus City Hall near Moscow.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai writes in the condolence book for the victims of the terrorist attack in Russia. (Photo: SGGP)

The toll from the heinous attack at the Crocus City Hall music venue which the ISIS claimed credit for, stood at 143 on Sunday.

On behalf of the Party, Government and people of HCMC, Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai stated that he would like to offer his deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolence to the Consulate General of Russia in HCMC, the Government of Moscow, the Russian Federation and people, and families of the victims.

Vietnam strongly condemns terrorism in any form, believes that perpetrators will be strictly punished, and wishes a speedy recovery to all the injured, he emphasized in his message in the condolence book.

On the same day, Director of the HCMC Department of External Affairs Tran Phuoc Anh also visited the Consulate and showed his sympathy in the condolence book.

Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai extends his condolence to Russian Acting Consul General to HCMC Dmitry Repkov over the deadly terror attack. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the HCMC Department of External Affairs Tran Phuoc Anh shows his sympathy in the condolence book. (Photo: SGGP)

By Xuan Hanh – Translated by Kim Khanh