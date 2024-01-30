HCMC’s leaders extend Tet greetings to disadvantaged people in Dong Nai

A delegation led by Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen visited needy people and workers with difficult circumstances in Dong Nai Province ahead of the Tet holiday.

Attending the delegation was Secretary of the Party Committee of Dong Nai Province Nguyen Hong Linh, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Kim Yen, Head of the HCMC Party Committee's Commission for Mass Mobilization Nguyen Manh Cuong, Chairwoman of the HCMC Labor Federation Tran Thi Dieu Thuy and Chief of the Office of the HCMC Party Committee Pham Hong Son.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen offers Tet gifts to workers in Dong Nai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen and leaders of Dong Nai Province offered Tet gifts to 200 disadvantaged households and 200 workers with difficult circumstances in the province.

On the same day, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen led the delegation of officials of the city to visit and extend Tet greetings to the Party, Government, and the people of Dong Nai Province.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his thanks to Dong Nai Province for supporting, sharing, and coordinating in implementing the Party Central Committee’s resolutions related to the Southeast region, and cooperative activities between the two localities.

He believed that HCMC and Dong Nai Province will continuously make efforts to effectively carry out Resolution 24-NQ/TW of the Politburo on socio-economic development and defence-security ensuring in the Southeast region to 2030 with a vision to 2045, Resolution 98/2023/QH15 on special mechanisms and policies for the development of HCMC.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen leads the delegation of officials of the city to visit and extend Tet greetings to the Party, Government, and the people of Dong Nai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the Party Committee of Dong Nai Province Nguyen Hong Linh hoped that HCMC would continue to support the province and the two localities to continue strengthening cooperation and regional linkages to promote sustainable development of the two localities.

On the same day, Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee To Thi Bich Chau visited and extended Tet wishes with abundant happiness and health to doctors and medical staff of Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital and Vietnamese Heroic Mother Tran Thi Hong in District 11’s Ward 11.

The delegation also offered Tet gifts to the disadvantaged families of Mr. Chau Van Hai, former Deputy Head of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs of HCMC in Ward 16; Mr. Vuong Kiet in Ward 17 and Song The Quy, a Chinese ethnic minority child whose father passed away in Ward 5, District 11.

Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front in HCMC Tran Kim Yen offers Tet gifts to workers in Dong Nai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Chairwoman of the HCMC Labor Federation Tran Thi Dieu Thuy presents Tet gifts to disadvantaged laborers in Dong Nai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen extends Tet greetings to workers in Dong Nai Province. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee To Thi Bich Chau visits and extends Tet wishes to doctors and medical staff of Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital. (Photo: SGGP)

The delegation visits Vietnamese Heroic Mother Tran Thi Hong in District 11’s Ward 11. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee To Thi Bich Chau visits Mr.Chau Van Hai, former Deputy Head of the Committee for Ethnic Minority Affairs of HCMC. (Photo: SGGP)

Vice President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee To Thi Bich Chau visits Song The Quy, a Chinese ethnic minority child whose father passed away in Ward 5 in District 11. (Photo: SGGP)

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh