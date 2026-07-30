Ho Chi Minh City unveils flood control projects worth around US$275 million

Ho Chi Minh City aims to reduce urban flooding through drainage upgrades, canal improvements, and nine infrastructure projects worth more than VND7.15 trillion (US$275 million).

Flooding on Ten Lua Street, Binh Tri Dong Ward. Photo: Quoc Hung

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has issued Plan No. 402/KH-UBND on drainage and flood prevention for 2026. The city aims to eliminate flooded locations, complete and upgrade major drainage corridors in combination with urban renewal, relocate homes along and above rivers and canals, and raise public awareness and responsibility for protecting the drainage system.

To achieve these goals, Ho Chi Minh City is implementing a range of coordinated measures, including maintaining and repairing deteriorated drainage pipes, dredging sewers and canals, installing and operating tidal gates at drainage outlets, and organizing emergency response operations and mobile standby teams.

In addition, the city will implement and complete nine projects with total investment exceeding VND7.15 trillion to address three of the city's 50 flood-prone locations where floodwaters exceed 30 centimeters and remain for more than 30 minutes.

For irrigation works, the city has completed and put into operation project components under the first phase of the Ho Chi Minh City tidal flood control project, which takes climate change into account.

The Department of Construction has been assigned as the standing agency responsible for coordinating implementation of the plan, regularly monitoring progress, supervising implementation, inspecting projects, and addressing issues that arise during execution.

By Thanh Hien - Translated by Anh Quan