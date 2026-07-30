Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC leader pays tribute to family of former city's Party Chief Vo Tran Chi

SGGPO

On July 30, a municipal delegation led by Head of the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Duong Anh Duc visited the family of the late HCMC Party Chief Vo Tran Chi (1927–2011) to offer incense in tribute.

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A delegation from the Propaganda and Mass Mobilization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee visits and presents gifts to the family of former Party leader of HCMC Vo Tran Chi. (Photo: SGGP)

Mr. Vo Tran Chi is a former Politburo member, former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, and former Head of the Propaganda and Education Commission of the city.

During the visit, Duong Anh Duc expressed profound gratitude for Vo Tran Chi's significant contributions to the national liberation struggle and to the construction and development of Ho Chi Minh City, particularly in the field of propaganda.

He also briefed the family on the city's recent socio-economic achievements and future development orientation, while underscoring the important role of Party information, education and mass mobilization in advancing Ho Chi Minh City's development in the new era.

On the occasion, Duong Anh Duc extended his best wishes for the family's good health and happiness, expressing hope that they would continue upholding the family's revolutionary tradition and preserving and promoting the enduring values left by the late Party Chief Vo Tran Chi.

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Mr. Duong Anh Duc (R) speaks with Vo Le Tuan, son of former Party leader Vo Tran Chi. (Photo: SGGP)
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By Quang Vinh – Translated by Kim Khanh

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Vo Tran Chi former Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee late Party Chief

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