HCMC’s leader meets lawyers accompanied fight for Vietnamese AO victims

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen who is on a business trip to France had a meeting with lawyers who accompanied Vietnamese-French woman, Tran To Nga in her fight for justice for herself and other Agent Orange (AO) victims.

Attending the meeting were Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong, Chief of the HCMC Party Committee’s Office Nguyen Manh Cuong and Director of the HCMC Department of Foreign Affairs Tran Phuoc Anh.

At the event, Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen expressed his sincere thanks to lawyers, including William Bourdon, Amélie Lefebvre (who was absent from the meeting), and Bertrand Repolt together with Mr. Nguyen Van Bon and Mr. Nguyen Binh of the committee in support of Ms. Tran To Nga, have assisted Ms.Nga to sue US firms for manufacturing the toxic AO defoliant used by US forces during the war in Vietnam for more than 14 years; and wished lawyers and supporters good health and all the success in the lawsuit.

This is a fight for justice, not only for Ms. Tran To Nga but also for what she stands for, lawyer William Bourdon said.

He affirmed that Ms. Nga's lawsuit is the most important priority of his law firm due to their love for the Vietnamese-French woman, and the Vietnamese people, and their responsibility for seeking justice for Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin victims. The appeal is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2024, he added.

Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Nen emphasized Ms. Nga’s struggle for justice for Agent Orange victims has great significance because the fight is not only for Agent Orange victims in Vietnam but also attracts the attention of the world to fight against environmental pollution.

Ms. Tran To Nga, 81, is suffering from effects, including type 2 diabetes and an extremely rare insulin allergy.

In May 2013, Ms. Nga filed a lawsuit to the Evry Court city in the suburb of Paris to sue 26 US chemical companies for supplying Agent Orange for the US Military use in Vietnam War. In April 2014, a French court opened the first trial on the lawsuit against 19 US chemical firms.

As of present, the court held 18 trials and one hearing of the case organized on January 25, 2021. Ms. Nga said that she will continue her prolonged fight for justice for herself and other Agent Orange victims despite a court in France dismissing her lawsuit on May 10, 2021.