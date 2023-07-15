HCMC’s leader extends congratulations to French people on National Day

A ceremony marking the 234th anniversary of French National Day (July 14, 1789 – 2023) was held in HCMC by the Consulate-General of France in HCMC on July 14 with the participation of Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser, Consul General of France in HCMC said that this year's celebration of French National Day also marks the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-France diplomatic ties (1973-2023). The two countries are seeing an expansion of cooperation and diversification of projects in economy, education, scientific research, and culture between the two sides.

On this occasion, Ms. Emmanuelle Pavillon-Grosser expressed her sincere thanks to the Vietnamese Government and HCMC’s authorities, associations, and organizations of French overseas Vietnamese and enterprises for supporting the Consulate-General of France in HCMC in organizing events and activities celebrating the 50th anniversary of Vietnam-France diplomatic ties.

For his part, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Bui Xuan Cuong extended his congratulations to the French people who are living and working in the city on their National Day. In recent years, the cooperation at government and local levels has been developed and expanded with the participation of 24 French localities and 33 Vietnamese provinces and cities, of which HCMC is one of the leading cities in the country in consolidating and strengthening relations with French localities.

HCMC is aiming at becoming an economic, financial, commercial, scientific, technological, and cultural center of the region. With open-door policies, the city always creates favorable conditions for French delegations of officials, businesses, and people to come to the southern metropolis.

The city will closely coordinate with the Consulate-General of France in HCMC to implement bilateral cooperation programs and projects.

He believed that the strategic partnership between Vietnam and France will bring practical benefits to the two nations' peoples, contributing to ensuring peace, security, and stability in the region and the world.