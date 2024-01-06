HCMC’s leader extends condolences to Japan over earthquake

A delegation from the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association in HCMC led by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc extended condolences to the Consulate General of Japan over the devastating earthquake in the Noto Peninsula.

Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc (R) extends condolences to the Consulate General of Japan over the devastating earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula. (Photo: SGGP)

At the visit to the Consulate General of Japan HCMC on January 5, Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc expressed his sincere condolences and support to victims of the strong earthquake that struck the Noto peninsula on Japan's northwest coast on New Year's Day, January 1, causing widespread damage.

In addition, the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association in HCMC also extended its deepest condolences to the deceased officials of the Japan Coast Guard after a collision between a Japan Coast Guard aircraft and a Japan Airlines passenger plane at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday evening. Five of the six people onboard the coastguard plane were killed in the collision. The coastguard plane had been preparing to fly to Niigata airport on Japan’s west coast to deliver supplies after the New Year’s Day earthquake that killed at least 48 people.

Mr. Nguyen Phuoc Loc believed that under the leadership of the Government of Japan, the Japanese Government and people will find and rescue more victims and overcome the earthquake consequences.

On behalf of the Japanese government and people, the families of the victims of the earthquake on the Noto Peninsula, Consul General of Japan in HCMC ONO Masuo expressed his sincere thanks to the Vietnam-Japan Friendship Association in HCMC for expressing grief over the lives lost in the earthquake presenting the close friendship between the two countries.

By Van Minh – Translated by Kim Khanh