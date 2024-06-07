HCMC’s key projects urged to accelerate implementation progress

Departments, districts and the Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Board were required to accelerate the progress of bridge, road, and waterway projects without delays.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Bui Xuan Cuong on June 7 assigned the Department of Construction to coordinate with relevant agencies and units to promptly review and report the implementation status of green park projects.

In addition, they have been required to summarize the projects' implementation and propose solutions to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee for consideration and solving arising difficulties and obstacles if any before June 15.

The Department of Planning and Investment is responsible for coordination with the Department of Construction, the Department of Finance and relevant agencies and units to urgently allocate public investment capital for projects relocating houses on and along canals in the city for the 2021-2025 period.

The HCMC leader asks to accelerate implementation progress of the city's key projects. (Photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

Simultaneously, they have to concentrate on reviewing funding sources and capabilities of balancing capital for the medium-term public investment plan in period of 2021-2025, thereby proposing the immediate implementation of key projects in the city. These projects include the renovation project of Hy Vong Canal in Tan Binh District, the expansion project of Ton That Thuyet Street and Green Park Project along Te Canal and the Van Thanh Canal dredging and improvement project in Binh Thanh District.

Efforts must be made to obtain targets in the Resolution of the 11th Party Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City's Party Committee for the 2020-2025 term, the vice chairman asked.

On the construction site of a key project in HCMC (Illustrative photo: SGGP/ Quoc Hung)

The construction investments in bridges and green spaces associated with the Infrastructure Construction and Environmental Improvement Project for the Tham Luong - Ben Cat - Nuoc Len Canal, connecting Long An Province crossing the Cho Dem River and Binh Duong and Dong Nai Provinces crossing the Saigon River, are likely to follow the directive from the conclusion of the HCMC Party Committee Secretary.

The municipal Department of Transport was assigned to preside over and coordinate with departments, districts and the Urban Infrastructure Construction Investment Projects Management Board to expedite the progress of bridge, road and waterway projects without delays.

By Quoc Hung- Translated by Huyen Huong