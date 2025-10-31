HCMC’s first land price list using shortened procedure proposed

The HCMC Department of Agriculture and Environment has submitted a document to the city’s People’s Committee regarding the establishment of the first land price list, set to take effect on January 1, 2026, under a shortened procedural framework.

Land plots in the Thu Thiem New Urban Area, HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment, the department is currently requesting that wards, communes, special zones, the Ho Chi Minh City Tax Department and local tax offices, the City Land Registration Office and its branches, as well as other relevant agencies, urgently provide data on land prices for existing roads, planned roads, and resettlement projects.

Based on this, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Agriculture and Environment will compile, calculate, and adjust the proposed land price list to take effect on January 1, 2026, and submit the draft to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the city. Additionally, the draft land price list will be published on the city’s information portal to solicit feedback from agencies, organizations, and residents.

Subsequently, the department will consolidate opinions and submit them to the Land Price Appraisal Council, as well as to the Department of Justice for legal review. The finalized draft will then be submitted to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee, which will forward it to the City People's Council for consideration and approval.

To ensure timely preparation and submission to the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee for presentation to the municipal People’s Council for approval of the city’s first land price list, the Department of Agriculture and Environment has proposed that the People’s Committee of the city approve the establishment of the first land price list for Ho Chi Minh City, set to take effect on January 1, 2026, under a shortened procedure in accordance with Article 50 of the Law on the Promulgation of Legal Documents.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Kim Khanh