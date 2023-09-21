HCMC’s Binh Chanh to open Trung Son night street

A pedestrian street and a night market featuring recreational activities to serve tourists are planned to be opened in Trung Son Area in HCMC’s Binh Chanh District.

The HCMC Department of Industry and Trade suggested the relevant departments and the HCMC Institute for Development Studies examine a pilot project of Trung Son Night Street associated with the tourism development of Binh Chanh District.

In August, the People’s Committee of Binh Chanh District submitted a piot project of the organization of Trung Son Night Street to the HCMC People’s Committee and proposed socialization to select investors to implement the project worth a total capital of VND23,401 billion (US$965 million)

The revenue forecast and expected revenue in five years will be VND53,604 billion and VND25,038 billion.

The organization of the walking street and night market aims to exploit the potential of the night-time economy to contribute to the socioeconomic development of the city and help low-income people improve their living conditions.

The night market and walking street will be a venue selling a range of products of consumer goods and services and providing communal dining spaces for local people and visitors as well as stimulating the community's economy.

The entertainment spots with dining and shopping zones with the participation of 252 display booths are expected to be put into operation this year from 6 p.m. to 12 am on an area of 26,373 square meters.