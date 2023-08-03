HCMC’s District 1 to promote F&B products, tourism at trade show

The event aims to promote typical tourist products to attract domestic and foreign visitors.

According to the HCMC Tourism Department, the city received more than 2.3 million international travelers from the beginning to the present. Most of these gather in leisure and entertainment places in District 1 and then head off to other districts in the city.

Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of District 1, Nguyen Duy An said that the district plays a central role in HCMC and is developed into a center for trading, service, and smart tourism. The food and beverage (F&B) industry is one of the key sectors. The locality has 29 among 103 restaurants in Vietnam that were honored by Michelin Guide. This Michelin recognition is an opportunity to attract visitors from all around the world.

In addition, District 1 plans to submit a project on implementing solutions for developing the night-time economy in the district, including building functional complexes and carrying out a pilot program for five models of the night-time economic products as well as calling businesses to invest in the F&B industry to the HCMC People’s Committee.

Besides the exhibition, promotion, purchase, and sale of products in the F&B sector, there will be a bartender contest with the participation of more than 500 contestants who are serving drinks at bars, restaurants, and hotels in HCMC.