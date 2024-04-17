HCMC’s delegation offers financial assistance to Dien Bien Province

A delegation of leaders and officials of the HCMC People's Council led by Chairwoman of the municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le on April 16 visited Dien Bien Phu City on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.

The HCMC delegation offered financial assistance from the Standing Committee of the Party Committee, the People's Council, the People's Committee, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of the southern metropolis. They also provided 70 computers to the Noong Het secondary schools in Noong Het Commune in the Northern Province of Dien Bien to support teachers and students to better access teaching and learning in the digital age, gain more achievements and successes in education and training, contributing to improving the quality of human resources.

Speaking at the working session, Chairwoman of the HCMC People's Council Nguyen Thi Le said that the historic victory of Dien Bien Phu will be an immortal epic forever under the wise leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Ho Chi Minh, featuring the strength of the great solidarity bloc and the will to fight for the independence and freedom of the country.

The HCMC delegation offers financial assistance of VND85 billion to Dien Bien Province. (Photo: SGGP)

The Party, Government, and people of HCMC always pay tribute to war veterans, wounded soldiers, and martyrs who lost their lives or left part of their bodies in the battle of Dien Bien Phu.

HCMC has implemented numerous meaningful and practical activities, such as providing investment capital for infrastructure construction projects, supporting social security work, promoting and developing tourism, and attracting investment.

The city’s delegation visited the relic sites of the battlefield and offered incense and flowers to commemorate heroic fallen soldiers.

On this occasion, the Party Committee, government, and people of HCMC donated VND50 billion (US$1.98 million) to build a rural electricity grid in Dien Bien Dong District, VND35 billion (US$1.4 million)to implement items on the E2 Hill, and VND10 billion (US$395,000) to support the construction of 200 charity houses.

Mr. Nguyen Van Doat, Director of the Department of Education and Training of Dien Bien Province said that education in Dien Bien still faces many difficulties. The province hoped to receive resources to ensure equipment and infrastructure.

HCMC provides 70 computers to the Noong Het secondary school in Noong Het Commune in the Northern Province of Dien Bien. (Photo: SGGP)

By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh