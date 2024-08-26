Ho Chi Minh City

HCMC’s chairman urges acceleration of pavement use fee

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee has delegated Thu Duc City and districts to accelerate the implementation of fee collection for the temporary use of sidewalks and part of roads in the city.

The Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee urges acceleration of pavement use fee. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, the Department of Transport of the city must review and assess the cost of fees for the temporary use of sidewalks and issues arising during implementation as well as propose problem-solving measures.

The People's Committees of Thu Duc City and districts have been delegated to accelerate the implementation of fee collection for temporary roadside and sidewalk usage, strengthen patrol activities, and impose strict penalties for encroachment of pavements and roads to ensure fairness for organizations and individuals who comply with the temporary sidewalk usage fee regulations.

The HCMC Department of Public Security is responsible for directing the functional units to enhance patrols and punish encroachment of roads and pavements, especially streets added to the list of roads with suitable pavements for organizing service provision and commercial activities or parking lots for 2-wheel vehicles free of charge.

The HCMC Traffic Safety Committee has coordinated with relevant agencies and units to establish inspection and supervision teams to monitor the implementation of management and usage of roads and sidewalks and submit reports to the municipal Department for Internal Affairs.

By Dong Son – Translated by Kim Khanh

