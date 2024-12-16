HCMC’s book week marks 80th founding anniversary of Vietnam People’s Army

A book week celebrating the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944 - 2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All People's Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2024) opened in HCMC Book Street on December 15.

At the opening ceremony of the book week celebrating the 80th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) and the 35th anniversary of the All People's Defence Festival in HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

The event organized by the HCMC Department of Information and Communications in collaboration with relevant units attracted 24 publishing houses and organizations.

Nearly 20 activities, such as book introductions and exhibitions, arts performances, and exchanges focusing on the theme of the Vietnam People's Army, will be held during the book week.

The event's highlight is an exhibition presenting 343 documents, images, and publications of the heroic army, strong national defense, and Ho Chi Minh City armed forces.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications Nguyen Ngoc Hoi speaks at the ceremony. (Photo: SGGP)

At the opening ceremony, the Party Committee of the HCMC High Command presented readers with a book of the notable battles of the Ho Chi Minh City Armed Forces from 1945 to 1989, including the Tet Mau Than (1968) General Offensive and Uprising.

Participants had a chance to take part in an exchange with Colonel Pham Cong Chung, an officer of the Military Science Department of the Ho Chi Minh City Command who is also a representative of the Editorial Board of the book; Hero of the People's Armed Force Pham Thi Oanh, who directly participated in the attack on the military headquarters of the enemy on January 31, 1968; Mrs. Vu Minh Nghia (aka Chin Nghia), who directly participated in the 1975 Spring General Offensive and Uprising; and Mrs. Sau Tuy, a member of the Southwest Special Task Force at a military base in the Binh Tan area.

The book week will run until December 22.

The book of the notable battles of the Ho Chi Minh City Armed Forces from 1945 to 1989 published by the Ho Chi Minh City Command (Photo: SGGP)

At the exchange with historical witnesses (Photo: SGGP)

By Quynh Yen—Translated by Kim Khanh