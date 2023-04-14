HCMC’s 2nd Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day to open next week

The 2nd Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day 2023 will take place with various activities at Cong Xa Paris (Paris Commune Square) situated at the intersection of Nguyen Du and Le Duan Streets and HCMC Book Street in District 1 from April 19-23.

The book show includes activities, such as book signing days, exchanges between writers and readers, the introduction of books, and seminars with the participation of around 30 publishing houses, the HCMC Department of Information and Communications announced at a press conference held on April 13.

The Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day affirms the role and importance of books in improving residents' knowledge, skills and thinking as well as educating human personality. The day aims to encourage and promote reading habits in the community and raise awareness of using books as a tool for critical thinking as well as enhance the responsibility of all departments, units and organizations at all levels for building and developing a reading culture in Vietnam.