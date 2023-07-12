HCMC’s 1st metro line to be finished by year-end

The much anticipated first metro line will be completed by the end of this year, with commercial operations to begin next year, HCMC authorities have promised.

The Management Authority for Urban Railways (MAUR) said the line, which connects Ben Thanh Market in District 1 with Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc City, is over 95 percent complete.

Key stations such as HCMC Opera House and Ba Son would be finished in September.

The tracks, running underground between Ben Thanh and the Opera House and above the surface elsewhere, and the depot would be finished in October.

The rest of the work would be completed by December.

The State-run HCMC Urban Railway Company No 1 (HURC1), responsible for operating the metro, faces a shortage of funding and personnel.

The city People’s Committee has sought the Ministry of Finance’s assistance to resolve the financial issue for the company, which has been unable to pay salaries since August 2021, and owes its employees VND6.7 billion.

The MAUR will closely monitor implementation and make plans to start operations on schedule.

The project is expected to have a price tag of VND47 trillion.

It will run 19.7km, 2.6km underground, and have 11 stations.

Originally scheduled for completion in 2018, the project has been repeatedly delayed due to funding issues and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.