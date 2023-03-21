HCMC, Zhangjiajie City cooperate to develop tourism

The municipal government of Zhangjiajie in Hunan Province, China and the HCMC Tourism Department signed a cooperation agreement to promote tourism development on March 20.

Attending the signing ceremony were about 50 Vietnamese and Chinese travel enterprises and airlines.

Located in the northwest of Hunan Province, Zhangjiajie is a world-famous tourist destination with nearly 3,000 stone peaks erected and 800 streams. It was a filming location for the blockbuster movie “Avatar,” the well-known Chinese dramas “Journey to the West” and “A Land So Rich in Beauty.”

Additionally, Fenghuang Ancient City, also known as Phoenix Ancient Town, is also a popular tourist attraction attracting a huge number of visitors.

Mr. Wang Tao, Vice Governor of the People's Government of Zhangjiajie City said that tourism is a bridge connecting cultures and strengthening relationships between the two countries. Tourism cooperation is one of the important fields of cooperation between China and Vietnam, contributing to promoting bilateral relations and in-depth development.

He hoped that the cooperation will contribute to drawing more delegations of visitors from both countries and resuming the “smoke-free” industry of China in general and Zhangjiajie particularly.

Deputy Director of the HCMC Tourism Department Bui Thi Ngoc Hieu emphasized the city’s tourism sector has contributed 10-12 percent to the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) of the southern metropolis. Chinese tourists are considered one of the key source markets in Vietnam and HCMC.

According to the statistics of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT), Chinese tourists are always in the top three biggest markets of foreigners visiting HCMC in 2019 with 1.2 million travelers. In 2022, the Vietnamese Government has set out policies to recover the economy, including the tourism industry. From the beginning to the present, HCMC received around 49,000 Chinese visitors.

She hoped that the tourism sectors of HCMC and Zhangjiajie would be accelerated through marketing and promotional activities.

On this occasion, she sent an invitation to the Chinese city to participate in the HCMC International Tourism Expo that is scheduled to take place in September.

At the present, travelers are required to take a Covid-19 test before entering Zhangjiajie. After arriving in China, travelers must be continuously selected for random testing. Therefore, travel firms suggested China ease Covid-19 testing restrictions for visitors and improve visa policies to attract tourists.