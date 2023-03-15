Vietnam welcomes hundreds of Chinese travelers on 1st day of reopening

Vietnam on March 15 welcomed 162 Chinese visitors doing entry procedure at Northern border gates on the first day of tourist reopening after three years of suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Specifically, Mong Cai International Border Gate Vietnam and Dongxing International Border Gate in China officially resumed entry-exit activities.

On the first day of the re-opening, a travel agency in Guangxi Province of China performed the entry procedure for a tourist group of 38 people from different localities of China via Mong Cai International Border Gate to start their four- day journey in Mong Cai City, Ha Long City and the capital city of Hanoi.

In order to ensure the activities of tourism, entry and exit, the functional forces have strengthened forces to regulate entry-exit activities.

Lieutenant Nguyen Van Thanh, Head of Bac Luan International Border Gate Station under Mong Cai International Border Guard Station said that the unit had strengthened its forces to regulate and maintain entry-exit activities in accordance with regulations when the immigration and customs clearance re-operate ordinarily.

Particularly, in order to welcome groups of Chinese tourists via Mong Cai International Border Gate after nearly three years of cessation due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Mong Cai International Border Guard Station has arranged and strengthened its forces to facilitate the entry procedure in accordance with the regulations and create favorable conditions for travel agencies.

Deputy Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Mong Cai City Nguyen Thu Huong and representatives of the border gate were at the site to offer flowers to the first Chinese tourist delegation entering Vietnam via Mong Cai International Border Gate.

According to the leader, Mong Cai City directed relevant units to review the conditions of facilities, equipment and process to implement and collaborate with Chinese side to well prepare for welcoming tourists.

Besides, the city also directed travel agencies in the locality and other ones to link and collaborate together to well prepare for welcoming Chinese tourists via Mong Cai International Border Gate in the upcoming time.

On the same day, the leader of the National Administration of Tourism, representatives of the People's Committee of Lang Son province, departments and agencies along with leaders of 20 tourism businesses in the area and leaders of the People's Committee of Pingxiang city (Guangxi, China) attended a ceremony to welcome 124 Chinese in group tours who performed the entry procedure at Huu Nghi (Friendship) International Border Gate.

The groups of tourists will experience their three-day and two- night trip in Vietnam from March 15 to March 17. They will respectively visit Ba Dinh Square, the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, the Temple of Literature - Quoc Tu Giam (the capital city of Hanoi) and Ha Long Bay (Quang Ninh).

Ha Van Sieu, Deputy Head of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism said that Vietnam has prepared favorable conditions and the best quality services for welcoming Chinese tourist groups. Before the Covid-19 pandemic, tourism brought mutual benefits to the people of the two countries and contributed to the Vietnam-China friendship development.

Also on the first day of resuming entry-exit activities between the two countries, a tourism enterprise in Lang Son Province performed the entry procedure for a delegation of 19 Vietnamese tourists to visit tourist destinations in China.