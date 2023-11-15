HCMC works to become member of UNESCO Creative Cities Network

Ho Chi Minh City is working to become a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network. This is the content of a national scientific conference held yesterday.

The Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies (HIDS) in collaboration with the HCMC University of Culture organized the national scientific conference on promoting cultural resources to build and develop the ‘Creative City’ of Ho Chi Minh City.

The conference focused on three topic groups to find solutions for Ho Chi Minh City to participate in UNESCO's creative city network, including advantages and challenges of Ho Chi Minh City's culture in developing a creative city; Ho Chi Minh City's cultural resources to build and develop a creative city and solutions to promote cultural resources to build and develop a creative city in the coming time.

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on October 25 issued a decision approving the Project to develop Ho Chi Minh City's cultural industry until 2030. This includes the goal of joining the UNESCO creative cities network; thereby, contributing to the preservation and promotion of cultural values and the image of the culture and people of Ho Chi Minh City to international friends.