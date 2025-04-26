HCMC working on completion of 100,000 social housing apartments by 2030

In its efforts to achieve its 2030 target of 100,000 social housing units, Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee has received a progress report from its Department of Construction.

Illustrative photo

Following a directive from the Prime Minister as announced by the Government Office, Ho Chi Minh City is working towards its 2030 goal of 100,000 social housing units. As of the end of quarter one, 2025, the city has completed 2,745 apartments across six projects, has 2,874 units in four projects under construction slated for completion this year, and is processing legal procedures for an additional 21 projects estimated to yield around 40,000 units.

According to the Department of Construction, to accelerate the development of social housing and meet the targets set by the Prime Minister, the Department will advise the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee on implementing five key solutions:

Continue gathering input and organizing the execution of the National Assembly’s resolution on piloting specific mechanisms and policies for social housing development. Coordinate the formulation of policies tailored to distinct beneficiary groups, including armed forces personnel, civil servants, doctors, teachers, industrial park workers, and residents along canals. Advise the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council to adopt a resolution establishing financial support mechanisms for social housing projects funded by the city’s budget. Establish a Steering Committee for Social Housing Development, led by the Chairman of the People's Committee, to address project-related challenges and bottlenecks. In 2025, streamline legal procedures, initiate bidding to select investors for eight land plots (covering approximately 10,000 apartments), and promote the launch of eight new projects totaling around 8,000 apartments.

By Thanh Hien – Translated by Dan Thuy