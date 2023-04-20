HCMC wishes for stronger multifaceted cooperation with Australia

Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Phan Van Mai expressed his wish to promote multifaceted cooperation with Australia, from trade and investment to tourism, health care, education and green economic transformation.

The wish came during his meeting with Australian Minister for Trade and Tourism Don Farrell on April 19.

Mai said as the largest economic and commercial hub in Vietnam, HCMC always plays an active role in promoting trade and investment cooperation between Vietnam and Australia, and between itself and Australian localities in particular.

So far, two-way trade between the city and Australia has topped US$1.5 billion. However, investment only stands at $200 million yet matching the potential and needs of both sides.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the city received positive support in health care from the Australian Government. Local residents spoke highly of Australia’s education system and bilateral cooperation through RMIT University in Vietnam.

Many local residents choose Australia as a destination for tourism, education and immigration. Meanwhile, Ho Chi Minh City also welcomes a large number of tourists from the Pacific nation each year.

Ho Chi Minh City wishes to continue boosting cooperation with Australia in areas such as trade, investment, education, health care, green energy transition, climate change adaptation towards sustainable development, he said, adding that the municipal authorities are ready to share information, improve the business environment, and create favorable conditions for foreign investors to do business.

According to him, the city will consider setting up cooperation information centers in Australia and working closely with the Australian Embassy and Consulate General. At the business level, he said the city hopes to facilitate the exchange of business delegations from both sides to share opportunities and promote long-term cooperation.

Farrell, for his part, agreed with orientations to propelling multi-sectoral relationship between the two countries and between the city and Australian localities in particular.

He said the Australian Government hopes that Vietnam will play a more significant role in Australia's global trade diversification strategy and act as a bridge for stronger ties between Australia and ASEAN.

Vietnam and HCMC in particular are emerging as destinations for manufacturing and high-tech industries of not only Australian firms but also other countries, he said. According to the guest, HCMC and Australia also share a vision for green economic transformation, green energy, reduction in the use of fossil fuels and emissions in production, toward sustainable development.