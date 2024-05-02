HCMC welcomes laborers back after long national holiday

People were rushing back to HCMC for work yesterday afternoon after their 5-day holiday, increasing the traffic load in the city.

Vehicles are using the HCMC – Long Thanh – Dau Giay Expressway back to HCMC (Photo: SGGP)

At An Phu Intersection in the Eastern gate of HCMC, the traffic flow yesterday afternoon was rather slow as more and more vehicles were flocking back to the city preparing for their shift the following day.

From 17:00 p.m., a long line of taxis could be seen outside Saigon Train Station, available for passengers, whose hometowns are mostly Phan Thiet City, Da Nang City, and Quy Nhon City. On May 1, there were 13 trains heading towards HCMC, serving about 6,000 passengers.

The Eastern Coach Station served more than 4,000 passengers in 300 coaches yesterday. An Suong Coach Station accommodated 2,700 passengers in 340 coaches, mostly in the Tay Ninh Province – HCMC route, a rise of 102 percent year to year.

The Western Coach Station estimated that it had served 33,200 passengers in 1,900 coaches yesterday (Photo: SGGP)

The quantity of people coming back to HCMC from the Mekong Delta region also rose significantly in the same afternoon. The Western Coach Station estimated that it had served 33,200 passengers in 1,900 coaches. This is an increase of 14 percent of vehicles and 34 percent of passengers compared to this time last year.

