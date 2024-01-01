HCMC welcomes first international visitors via air route on first day of 2024

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism this morning coordinated with airlines to organize a ceremony to welcome the first international tourists coming to the city on the first day of 2024.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung together with leaders of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism and Vietnam Airlines welcome the first international tourists on January 1 morning.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung and leaders of the Municipal Department of Tourism and domestic airlines attended the ceremony.

The welcoming ceremony took place at the international terminal of Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism expected that the ceremony would make visitors interested and impressive initially for their journey to the city.

Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung gives flowers to welcome the first international arrivals to the city.

As from the first moments, visitors were greeted with Tet traditional activities such as performances of calligraphy and traditional musical instruments, making toys with coconut leaf and Vietnamese toy figurines by artisans and so on.

Visitors are greeted with a gift of toys made from coconut leaf.

Besides, the organizers also gave special gifts to five lucky passengers of international flight VJ082 of Vietjet Airlines departing from Melbourne, Australia to Ho Chi Minh City which landed in Tan Son Nhat Airport at 5:55 a.m. on January 1.

Each gift included international round-trip airline tickets and Ho Chi Minh City tourism products.

Similarly, eight lucky passengers of international flight VN10 of Vietnam Airlines from Paris, France to Ho Chi Minh City which landed at Tan Son Nhat Airport at 7:55 a.m. on January 1 were presented business class domestic round-trip airline tickets of Vietnam Airlines together with Ho Chi Minh City tourism products.

Leader of Ho Chi Minh City's Tourism Department gives flowers to welcome visitors coming to Ho Chi Minh City on the first day of new year.

Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said that in 2024, the city’s tourism industry would continue to effectively implement the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Development Strategy until 2030, contributing to developing tourism in depth and sustainably.

At the same time, the city’s tourism industry sets a target of welcoming six million turns of international visitors and 38 million turns of domestic tourists as well as reaching a revenue of VND190 trillion (US$7.9 billion) from tourists in 2024.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong