HCMC welcomes first international guests of the year

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, in partnership with Tan Son Nhat International Airport, held a ceremony to welcome the first visitors of the year on the morning of January 1.

HCMC's Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung welcomes international guests with tourism leaders.

The event was attended by Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung of the HCMC People's Committee.

HCMC's Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung welcomes one of the first international visitors to the city.

Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism, stated that the ceremony marks the start of a series of tourism promotion activities for the city in 2025, as well as preparations for events celebrating the 50th anniversary of the National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975 - April 30, 2025).

Ms. Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism, presents conical hats to international visitors.

The event highlights Ho Chi Minh City as a safe and vibrant tourist destination for both domestic and international visitors. The goal is to boost the growth of the city's tourism sector and contribute to Vietnam's overall tourism development, positioning the city as a top destination for international travelers.

In 2025, the HCMC Department of Tourism targets 8.5 million international visitors and aims for a total tourism revenue of VND260 trillion, marking an increase of 37 percent from 2024.

Upon arriving at Tan Son Nhat Airport, the guests were pleasantly surprised by a variety of engaging activities, including performances of traditional musical instruments, tea ceremonies, calligraphy on New Year scrolls, toy figurine making, and painting paper fans.

Souvenirs are given to international guests by HCMC's tourism leaders.

In addition, the event organizers presented the first visitors of the year with charming gifts, such as conical hats, fabric bags, plush toys, keychains, lapel pins, paper quilling art, and ground coffee. These gifts were provided by companies like Vietravel, BestPrice Travel, Lua Viet Travel, Cocoon Vietnam, and The Coffee I Love Limited Company.

The organizers also selected eight lucky passengers on international flight VN10 from France, arriving at 5:20 a.m., to receive round-trip domestic business class tickets on flights operated by the airline. Similarly, five lucky passengers on flight JL079 from Tokyo, arriving at 5:50 a.m., and five lucky passengers on flight CX767 from Hong Kong (China), arriving at 10:35 a.m., received special gifts.

International visitors enjoy tea in a space filled with the traditional Tet culture of the Vietnamese people.

Adeline, a French tourist, shared her excitement with the press, saying that she felt very lucky to be part of the welcoming ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City. She mentioned that the atmosphere there was lively and festive. She also noted that it was her second time visiting the city and that they would stay for two days before continuing their journey to other cities and provinces.

HCMC Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung presents gifts to the first guests of the year.

Tourists are surprised to receive fresh bouquets from HCMC Vice Chairman Nguyen Van Dung.

Travel agencies have noted that HCMC is offering several new infrastructure projects and attractions for tourists this Tet, such as the river bus route, the Ben Thanh - Suoi Tien Metro Line, and the riverside cultural park.

Additionally, the city’s tourism sector has enhanced the quality of various travel programs, including the Cu Chi Tunnels tour, Thieng Lieng community tourism (Can Gio), the "Saigon River Sightseeing" tour, eco-tours exploring the city’s garden areas, the "Saigon Special Forces - The Legendary Bunkers" tour, and "A Corner of Green Saigon."

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan