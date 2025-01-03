HCMC ward mergers proceed smoothly, minimizing disruption for residents

After New Year’s Day, HCMC’s 41 newly merged wards from the merger of 80 previous wards began operations on January 2, providing efficient administrative services and minimizing citizen wait times.

Civil servants of Ward 2 in District 6 are processing administrative documents for local residents (Photo: SGGP)

On January 2, observations at the Ward 1 People’s Committee headquarters (incorporating the former Wards 4 and 7) in Go Vap District revealed a steady stream of residents seeking administrative services. The majority of these requests pertained to civil registry matters, such as birth and death certificate extracts and certified copies.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Dung, formerly of Ward 4, required a certified copy of her identification documents and experienced a mere ten-minute wait. She stated that prior local communication regarding the ward restructuring had ensured she was well-informed of the merger and the location of the new Ward People’s Committee.

Le Thi Tham, a civil servant in the Statistics Unit of the Ward 1 People’s Committee reported processing over 30 certified copy applications within the first hour of operation. While this volume represented a significant increase compared to pre-merger levels, wait times remained minimal due to the flexible deployment of staff from other units to assist with document signing and fee collection, ensuring prompt service delivery.

Following a three-ward merger, Ward 1’s population surpassed 91,000, prompting increased service demand. To prepare, staff worked late on New Year’s Day, prioritizing an efficient one-stop service center. Each unit will maintain 2-3 civil servants during the transition, ensuring unimpeded completion of all administrative procedures. Staff reductions will be implemented later according to a broader schedule.

Civil servants of Ward 1 in Go Vap District are processing administrative documents for local residents (Photo: SGGP)

Chairman Nguyen Ngoc Thanh of the Ward 2 People’s Committee (formed from the merger of former Wards 2, 5, and 6) in District 6 explained that anticipating a surge in service demand, the ward had proactively prepared to ensure the uninterrupted flow of administrative procedures. Furthermore, a dedicated task force was established to oversee the handling of these procedures during the initial phase of the merger.

Concurrently, the one-stop service center’s staffing has been reinforced, and its operational protocols were updated before. Officials and civil servants from the former wards were also deployed to receive and process applications and guide residents through the transition to the new Ward 2 headquarters.

Chairman Dong Van Huy of the Ward 7 People’s Committee in District 11 explained that following the consolidation of three wards (Wards 4 and 6 merging into Ward 7), clear guidelines regarding document transitions for residents had been disseminated. Residents contacting the ward would receive detailed guidance. The former ward’s proprietary digital software is undergoing finalization, with residents encouraged to utilize it for online applications.

Chairman Nguyen Tri Dung of the Go Vap District People’s Committee confirmed that the district had instructed the newly formed wards to immediately address key operational priorities, including ensuring the continuous and seamless functioning of the new ward administrative apparatus. The wards were also tasked with providing optimal conditions for residents to conduct administrative transactions and facilitate prompt and efficient document transitions.

Pursuant to Resolution No. 1278/NQ-UBTVQH15 of the National Assembly Standing Committee, effective January 1, 2025, HCMC implemented the consolidation of 80 wards across 10 districts (Districts 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10, 11, Binh Thanh, Go Vap, and Phu Nhuan) into 41 new wards. The HCMC People’s Committee has mandated that localities waive all fees associated with document changes necessitated by the administrative boundary adjustments for both residents and businesses.

By Ngo Binh, Chi Thach – Translated by Thanh Tam