HCMC, Vientiane strengthen cooperation in tourism, agriculture

HCMC and Vientiane, the capital city of Laos, are strengthening cooperation and sharing experiences in monitoring the implementation of the law and developing tourism, agriculture, education and training.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Pham Thanh Kien offers a gift to a leader of the Vientiane People's Council. (Photo: SGGP)

At the visit to the People's Council of Vientiane capital when traveling to Laos for the Meeting of Governors and Mayors of ASEAN Capitals (MGMAC) and the ASEAN Mayors Forum (AMF), Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Council Pham Thanh Kien highly appreciated the achievements of the Laotian people under the leadership of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party and believed Laos will continue to develop a peaceful, independent, democratic, and prosperous country.

He affirmed that HCMC always treasures great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between Vietnam and Laos generally, HCMC and Vientiane particularly, contributing to building solidarity between localities of the two sides and implementing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the People's Councils of HCMC and Vientiane.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed the contents of the agreement signed between the People's Councils of HCMC and the Vientiane in April. The two parties shared experiences in monitoring the implementation of the law and developing tourism, agriculture, education and training.

The 2024 Meeting of Governors and Mayors of ASEAN Capitals (MGMAC) and the ASEAN Mayors Forum (AMF), under the theme "Strengthening Connectivity and Resilience for Sustainable Development in ASEAN Cities," focused on five key areas: livable and sustainable cities, green tourism, sustainable economic development, environmentally sustainable cities, and climate change resilience takes place in Vientiane, Laos, on September 18-20.

By Dong Son – Translated by Kim Khanh